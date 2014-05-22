A Hedge-Funder Is Selling Brooklyn's Priciest Home For $US32 Million [PHOTOS]

A condo penthouse in Brooklyn Heights just went on the market for a whopping $US32 million, the highest asking price ever in Brooklyn.

The sellers are Stuart Leaf, founder of Cadogan Management hedge fund, and his wife, Claire Silberman Leaf, a philanthropist and former lawyer, according to The Brooklyn Eagle.

The home was originally three units that the Leafs renovated and turned into one massive home.

The 11,000-square-foot penthouse has 14 rooms, including six bedrooms and six full baths — most with views of the Brooklyn Bridge Park, Statue of Liberty, and downtown New York City.

If the home sells for anywhere near its asking price, oy will easily surpass Brooklyn’s current most expensive home sale, the $12.5 million Truman Capote home at 70 Willow Street.

The home is listed by Sotheby’s International Realty.

