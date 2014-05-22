A Hedge-Funder Is Selling Brooklyn's Priciest Home For $US32 Million [PHOTOS]

Alyson Penn
360 Furman StSotheby’s International Realty

A condo penthouse in Brooklyn Heights just went on the market for a whopping $US32 million, the highest asking price ever in Brooklyn.

The sellers are Stuart Leaf, founder of Cadogan Management hedge fund, and his wife, Claire Silberman Leaf, a philanthropist and former lawyer, according to The Brooklyn Eagle.

The home was originally three units that the Leafs renovated and turned into one massive home.

The 11,000-square-foot penthouse has 14 rooms, including six bedrooms and six full baths — most with views of the Brooklyn Bridge Park, Statue of Liberty, and downtown New York City.

If the home sells for anywhere near its asking price, oy will easily surpass Brooklyn’s current most expensive home sale, the $12.5 million Truman Capote home at 70 Willow Street.

The home is listed by Sotheby’s International Realty.

Welcome to the penthouse at One Brooklyn Bridge Park.

It has spacious foyers decorated with colourful and eclectic art.

And the landscaped terrace is right off the oversized living room, making it perfect for parties.

The deck offers amazing views of southern Manhattan.

As you can see, the owners were fans of quirky and playful decor.

Here is their eat-in chef's kitchen.

The view from the kitchen is spectacular, as well.

The formal dining room comfortably seats 14 people.

The wine cellar holds 3,500 bottles.

And here is another room that looks like a hangout for the kids with colourful walls and a flat screen TV.

There is also a private guest suite, which has its own office space.

And here is one of the five other bedrooms that plays off the scenic East River.

Meanwhile, the master suite comes with his and her closets and a workout room.

The closets are wood-paneled and huge.

And their state-of-the-art marble bathroom isn't so bad either.

Their gym includes a rock climbing wall, naturally.

But if you're feeling a bit lazy, just watch a movie in their home theatre.

This place takes Brooklyn living to another level.

But if Romanian castles are more your thing...

