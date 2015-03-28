Three of the most powerful Democrats in America are based in this small corner of Brooklyn

Call it “The Brooklyn Triangle.”

This .66 square mile area of the New York City borough is home base for three of the most high profile figures in the Democratic Party — former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York), and Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

The area’s power increased on Friday when Democratic Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D) announced his decision not to seek re-election in 2016. Reid subsequently endorsed Schumer as his replacement and predicted the New Yorker would be unopposed as the party selects its next leader in the US Senate. Schumer lives in an apartment near Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighbourhood.

Clinton does not live in the area, but she has reportedly settled the Metrotech office complex in Downtown Brooklyn as the headquarters of her all-but-announced 2016 presidential campaign. Metrotech is located about 1.5 miles from Schumer’s Park Slope home.

De Blasio, who was elected in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most prominent figures in the party’s progressive wing also made his home in Park Slope. Though his family moved to the official mayor’s residence, Gracie Mansion last summer, they still own their home on 11th Street. De Blasio, who unsuccessfully pushed for Brooklyn to host the 2016 Democratic National Convention, has regularly been spotted in Park Slope since leaving the borough. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he described Gracie Mansion as “not a home per se.” De Blasio also made it clear to the newspaper he ultimately intends to move back to Brooklyn.

“I look forward to the day I return to Brooklyn permanently,” de Blasio said. “That’s the only place I want to live.”

View a map of Brooklyn’s Democratic Party power pyramid below.

