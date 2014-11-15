Step Inside The $17 Million Brooklyn Home That Was Built By A Mobster And Is Owned By A Russian Heiress

Corcoran Group Real Estate The house that a millionaire with mob connections built.

The most expensive home in Brooklyn at $US30 million has suffered a steep discount to $US17 million, according to Curbed New York.

Though it has significantly dropped in price from last year, the Mill Basin mansion keeps its title as Brooklyn’s most expensive property. The chop seems to stem from the fact that the original listing included a guest house on the property while the current listing does not.

The gated four-story compound includes five bedrooms, 9 and a half bathrooms, and over 14,700 square feet of space.

Outside, the mansion has a 1,000-square-foot pool, a 40-person pavilion for parties, and 30,000 square feet of outdoor gardens.

There’s also a downstairs wine cellar, 257-feet of waterside frontage, a four-car garage, and a two-boat marina. It’s a pretty nice spread that looks like it could belong in Miami instead of deep Brooklyn.

The mansion was originally built and owned by John Rosatti, a multi-millionaire with mob connections to the Colombo crime family. Known as an “earner,” he generated millions for their illegal activities with his car dealerships, according to the Village Voice.



He then sold the property to Russian heiress Galina Anisimova (mother of the “Russian Paris Hilton“) for $US3 million in the late ’90s after he got caught up in some legal drama for building his home on wetlands.

Anisimova remains the current owner, according to public records found by The Real Deal.

James Cornell and Leslie Marshall of Corcoran Real Estate Group are currently sharing the listing.

