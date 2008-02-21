Madison Avenue High School: Opening in Brookyn

New York’s array of trade-specific high schools, which let students specialize in everything from theatre to aerospace engineering, just got bigger: The city has given the nod to Brooklyn’s “High School for Innovation in Advertising and Media.” The track: Courses and labs the first two years, an internship junior year, and in-house work for a media company the last year.



Brooklyn borough president Marty Markowitz’s office will contribute $2 million to the school, which should open with 108 freshmen in September.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.