Brooklyn T-Shirt Makers: "Pineapple Express" Stole Our Design!

Not the design for the movie. The design for the t-shirt. Brooklyn T-shirt designers WOWCH are claiming that the “shark-kitten” t-shirt worn by James Franco’s character during the movie (pictured at right) is in fact their design, from back in 2005. They’re not suing, though. Instead, they just want free passes to the film…and popcorn, maybe a large soda.



But they’re also not about to let a chance to capitalise on the shirt’s renewed popularity pass them by. That’s right, WOWCH is selling the shirts again, complete with a dig at the film.

Slashfilm: A brutal controversy is flaring up over the origins of the “Shark-kitten” t-shirt worn by actor James Franco for the entire duration of the hit pot comedy Pineapple Express, and in the posters and trailers et al. The popular and extremely DIY Brooklyn t-shirt partymeisters, WOWCH, claim that the movie ripped off their design (pictured below) from 2005…

In a recent interview, Franco attributed the design to the brain of director David Gordon Green. WOWCH claims the design was just flipped, darkened and the colour of the cat changed from white to yellow…Instead of asking for a bazillion dollars, the classy dudes will forever refer to the film as Plagarist Express [sic] and demand: “GIVE US FREE PASSES AND POPCORN. AND MAYBE A LARGE SODA THAT WE WILL PUT 2 STRAWS IN.” They also want to remind viewers that the cute kitten is, in fact, dead, and not being carried marsupial-like by the Great White.

In an interview with the New York Daily News, James Franco reaffirmed that the t-shirt is an original David Gordon Green creation. However, we’ve yet to see Green himself claim sole responsibility for the design.

