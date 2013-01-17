Brooklyn Public Library's New Logo Misspells 'Brooklyn'

The Brooklyn Public Library has a “strategic plan” for 2013 which includes a new look and a new logo. That new logo includes a trendy misspelling of Brooklyn as “Bklyn.”



Companies that follow fashions — apparel retailers, shoe sellers — can get away with this sort of thing, of course. It’s less clear whether intentional typos will fly when they come from an institution dedicated to formal English usage.

A writer at Brand New, the logo design blog, also expressed reservations:

I’m not usually the correct-English-police but there is something odd about the library using the slang-ish abbreviation of the borough.

Here’s the new logo:

Photo: Brooklyn Public Library

And here’s a side-by-side with the old one:

Photo: Brooklyn Public Library

