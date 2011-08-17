Brooklyn's President Is Begging For An Apple Store

Photo: AP

Brooklyn President Marty Markowitz really wants an Apple store in his borough.”I seriously just don’t get it,” he told the New York Post, later adding that “almost every big-time” Brooklyn developer had inquired about building a store, except for Apple.



Which is a fine thing to say. Brooklyn probably could use an Apple store.

But Markowitz chose an interesting time to make his remarks.

The statement came “following the announcement that Apple had declined to set up shop in new retail space coming to downtown Brooklyn’s Municipal Building.”

A “cool, hip restaurant” will take up the space instead.

Although no restaurant has been announced, it’s awkward that instead of celebrating whatever ends up in the space, Markowitz is lamenting the lack of an Apple store.

Maybe he can convince Steve Jobs to build an East Coast campus in Brooklyn?

