Brooklyn Photographer Outrages Occupy Protesters By Selling Their Photos At TriBeCa Gallery

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

The faces of Occupy Wall Street protesters will grace the walls of TriBeCa gallery Frontrunner tonight and the subjects are not happy about it.Metro reports that Fort Green photographer Andrew Piccone has 26 prints he’ll sell tonight for $200 apiece, all of Occupy protesters who had no clue they’d be included in an exhibit.



“I didn’t interact with them or tell them what I was going to do with the photos,” Piccone told Metro. “I liked my role as a voyeur.”

Protesters aren’t happy. “We trade, we share, we gift; we do not sell” protester Camille Raneem, 21, says.

Eric Carter, 30, says “All the energy in this park is against being commodified. [Piccone] is just missing the point.”

The photographer told Metro he doesn’t side with the protesters, but does agree with some of the Occupy principles.

In response to his subjects ire, Piccone has agreed to donate a portion of his profits to the Occupy Wall Street movement.

