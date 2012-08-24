Brooklyn Parents Are Signing Their Infants Up For French Lessons

Photo: Flickr

Parents in Brooklyn are saying “oui” to French lessons for their infants.According to hyperlocal news website DNAInfo, parents in Crown Heights are taking their infants, who can barely even speak English, to French classes run by Montessori-trained teacher Lyndsey St. John.



Most of the parents don’t speak French themselves, but said they want to expose their children to a second language early in life. Studies show that early exposure can help children pick up a new language.

The class, called “Baby French,” is held every Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Candy Rush in Crown Heights.

During the lessons, infants sit through French renditions of “Three Three Little Pigs,” sing “Frère Jacques” and read “L’Ours à la Maison” (The Bear at Home).

We wonder what French parents—who were recently proclaimed superior to American parents in a controversial book by Pamela Druckerman—would think of all this.

