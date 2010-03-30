Proof The Economy Has Recovered: Job Seeker Turns Down Job At Morgan Stanley's Brooklyn Office Because "It's Like The Jersey Shore"

MBA

Until recently, we had no idea Morgan Stanley has a back office operation in Brooklyn just off the 4,5 train after the Bowling Green stop.Then we spoke to someone who’s been there on an interview. He was hugely critical of it and is not taking a job there (we aren’t sure he has even been offered one) for two reasons:



1. “It’s a really crappy office.”

He says, first of all, “there are no hot receptionists,” only an angry security guard who barks to the guys upstairs about a visitor’s presence through a walkie-talkie.

His further evidence is “the furniture looks like it’s falling apart.”

Then there’s the second reason.

2. “It looks like an office in the Jersey Shore.”

We called Morgan Stanley’s Brooklyn office and asked them to defend themselves against this borderline racist characterization. The person we spoke to just started cracking up and said: “That is not the case.”

He admitted it’s horribly superficial of him, but he says he just wants to work with “attractive” people.

What this really shows is how the spirit of desperation has departed from financial job seekers. A year ago, it would have been hard to imagine a job seeker rejecting an office of a prominent Wall Street firm because he didn’t like how people dressed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.