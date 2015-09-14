For one afternoon, thousands of New Yorkers travelled back in time to the 1990s at '90s Fest

The ’90s were cool.

Pop culture was at its peak — well, at least according to some people.

The Spice Girls, butterfly hair clips, frosted blonde tips, AOL 6.0 free trial CDs, and platform shoes are sorely missed among today’s top trends.

So for one day on Saturday, September 12, Brooklyn brought back the 1990s with 90s Fest.

Thousands of 20-somethings attended in hopes of reliving their glory days (you know, middle school).

Hosted by the king of the ’90s himself, Pauly Shore, and with an all star lineup of musical guests including Coolio, Smash Mouth, Tonic and Salt-N-Pepa, it was a day of nostalgia overload.

Threatening rain did not stop former '90s kids from showing up in big numbers. Sam Rega/Tech Insider Denim, neon, throwback t-shirts, everyone came dressed for the decade. Sam Rega/Tech Insider Even while cloudy the shades were necessary and so was the Sean Kemp jersey. Sam Rega/Tech Insider Hanson and Nirvana, the '90s were back! Sam Rega/Tech Insider Finkle was there too. Or was it Einhorn... Sam Rega/Tech Insider The rope chain. Always a classic. Sam Rega/Tech Insider What embodies the '90s more than 'Saved By The Bell' and 'The Sandlot'? Sam Rega/Tech Insider Shirts were on backwards Kris Kross style. Sam Rega/Tech Insider You know you are a '90s kid if you sat through a D.A.R.E. class. Sam Rega/Tech Insider The swag kept the '90s vibes going with Y2K survival kits. Sam Rega/Tech Insider Each survival kit came with much loved candy cigarettes. Sam Rega/Tech Insider Smoking a candy cigarette. So cool. So '90s. Sam Rega/Tech Insider Swag wouldn't be complete without tattoos of your favourite Nickelodeon cartoons. Sam Rega/Tech Insider Fans of Nickelodeon's 'The Ren & Stimpy Show' got their hands on Powdered Toast Man bags. Sam Rega/Tech Insider The '90s were dominated by Nickelodeon and getting slimed. Sam Rega/Tech Insider When you think Jolly Ranchers you think after school and blue tongues. Sam Rega/Tech Insider Mum kept everyone hydrated with Sunny D. Sam Rega/Tech Insider Gigantic versions of classic games kept the inner child real happy. Sam Rega/Tech Insider Giant Jenga. Way better than the original. Sam Rega/Tech Insider The musical guests did not disappoint. Sam Rega/Tech Insider Pauly Shore hosted, and Coolio performed all of his hits. Sam Rega/Tech Insider Lisa Loeb slowed things down a bit and everyone 'stayed.' Sam Rega/Tech Insider Who's down with O.P.P.? This crowd was. Sam Rega/Tech Insider Despite Blind Melon singing 'No Rain,' mother nature still brought the wet stuff for about an hour. Sam Rega/Tech Insider 90s Fest wouldn't be complete without an epic performance by Salt-N-Pepa. Sam Rega/Tech Insider We may be older now but our hearts will always be in the '90s. Sam Rega/Tech Insider

