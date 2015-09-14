For one afternoon, thousands of New Yorkers travelled back in time to the 1990s at '90s Fest

The ’90s were cool.
Pop culture was at its peak — well, at least according to some people.
The Spice Girls, butterfly hair clips, frosted blonde tips, AOL 6.0 free trial CDs, and platform shoes are sorely missed among today’s top trends.
So for one day on Saturday, September 12, Brooklyn brought back the 1990s with 90s Fest.
Thousands of 20-somethings attended in hopes of reliving their glory days (you know, middle school).
Hosted by the king of the ’90s himself, Pauly Shore, and with an all star lineup of musical guests including Coolio, Smash Mouth, Tonic and Salt-N-Pepa, it was a day of nostalgia overload.
Sam Rega/Tech Insider
Sam Rega/Tech Insider
Sam Rega/Tech Insider
Sam Rega/Tech Insider
