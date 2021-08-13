The ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ final season premiere reveals major changes to the squad – here are 5 things that surprised me

- The final season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” premiered on NBC on Thursday.
- In the first episode, the detectives grapple with the effects of George Floyd’s murder.
- Surprisingly, the season premiere dove head on into issues like police brutality.
Detectives Jake Peralta (Samberg) and Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) are shown wearing masks in the very first scene. But after mentioning that the entire force is fully vaccinated due to their status as first responders, the team forgoes face coverings for the rest of the episode.
It’s also revealed that Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) has quit the force following the murder of George Floyd and subsequent protests against police brutality. She’s now working as a private investigator dedicated to helping victims of police violence receive justice.
On a lighter note, a subplot of the first episode revolves around Charles trying to be more racially sensitive towards Black people, including fellow detective Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews)— only to overcompensate and accidentally send him $10,000 in reparations.
It’s one thing to touch on important issues like police brutality and social justice movements, but I wasn’t expecting the show to really include anti-police sentiment in the first episode.
Of course, the insults are spoken by angry neighbors — and not necessarily given a lot of importance — but it was still surprising to see anger at police portrayed on a comedy show about Brooklyn detectives.
After secretly securing the footage from the head of the police union, Rosa and Jake present the evidence to the captain of the precinct where the officers in question work, in hopes of getting them suspended or fired.
However, much to Jake’s surprise, the female captain deletes their footage, and tells the two that the best she can do is drop the charges against Rosa’s client. When pressed by Jake and Rosa, the captain explains that it’d be too much trouble — and too damaging to her career — to actually report or discipline the offending officers.
“Oh no, you’re a villain!” Jake says upon learning of the captain’s rationale.
For a show that portrays police officers as funny, well-meaning, and above all, dedicated, I was also surprised when the antagonist of the episode turned out to be a captain.
Once again, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” doesn’t hesitate to portray a high-ranking police official in an unflattering light. O’Sullivan rants at the detectives, makes racist remarks, and denies that the officers could have done anything wrong — causing Jake and Rosa to go behind his back to obtain the body cam footage they need.
Jake even jokes later on that most members of the police union are close-minded camo-wearers.
This being a comedy, O’Sullivan’s aggression is tempered by a strange quirk (he loves Billy Joel), but it was still unusual to see a real-life union portrayed in such an unflattering light.
Sitcoms frequently romanticize real-life problems, but surprisingly, the season 8 premiere of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” didn’t hesitate to portray the issues of racism and police brutality that marginalized communities too often face.
Instead of resolving Rosa’s client’s case on a positive note, the show took a more realistic route in portraying the roadblocks faced by those trying to obtain justice from police departments.