The Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Alone Will Cost Mikhail Prokhorov $312 Million

Photo: AP

The Brooklyn Nets completed their starting lineup by resigning Kris Humphries to a two-year, $24 million deal today.In just a few weeks the Nets have put together what looks like a great starting five on paper. But it’s also a massively expensive starting five — $312 million to be exact.



The rundown:

PG: Deron Williams ($98 million over five years)

SG: Joe Johnson ($89 million over four years)

SF: Gerald Wallace ($40 million over four years)

PF: Kris Humphries ($24 million over two years)

C: Brook Lopez ($61 million over four years)

Mikhail Prokhorov is worth ~$13.2 billion, so $312 million over five years is nothing. But once you start filling out a roster and consider the luxury tax implications of have such a pricey roster, the real cost of paying several players big money grows exponentially.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.