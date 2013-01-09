Brooklyn Nets Player Andray Blatche Questioned And Released Without Charge In Connection With An Alleged Sexual Assault In Philadelphia [UPDATE]

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Brooklyn Nets player Andray Blatche and his entourage were questioned by Philadelphia police in connection with an alleged sexual assault, Stefan Bondy of the NY Daily News reports.He was released and not charged, Howard Beck of the NYT reports.



According to NBC, the player was “in the hotel suite at the time of the alleged incident but was not in the bedroom where it may have occurred.”

Blatche seemed to confirm this on Twitter, saying (perhaps insensitively), “Im ok and I didn’t do anything jus was n the area when it happened.”

The alleged incident took place last night at the Four Seasons in centre City, and the 21-year-old female who filed the complaint was taken to the hospital at 4 a.m. The Nets are in town to play the 76ers tonight.

We’ll update here when we know more.

The Nets won’t comment until the investigation is over. Here’s their statement:

“We are aware of the ongoing police investigation regarding a member of the Brooklyn Nets. We will have no further comment until the investigation has concluded. All of our players are available for tonight’s game.”

