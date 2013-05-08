The Brooklyn Nets Want To Hire Phil Jackson To Salvage Their $90 Million Roster

The Brooklyn Nets are stuck.



They don’t have the cap room or the young assets to make significant changes to the team that was merely mediocre this year.

Deron Williams, Joe Johnson, Gerald Wallace, and Brook Lopez are all signed through 2016, and Lopez is the only one in that group with a palatable contract.

Their team is their team.

So the Nets are reportedly making the only move they have left — going after Phil Jackson in hopes that he can turn this $90-million roster into a real challenger to the Miami Heat.

David Aldridge of NBA.com reports that they’ve contacted Jackson, and won’t move on to other candidates until they know whether or not he wants to coach there. ESPN is reporting the same thing.

Jackson nearly got the Lakers job last November.

It’s unclear if he’d be willing to take on a project as big as trying to turn the Nets into contenders without changing the roster, but we at least know that he has had a recent interest in coaching again.

Jackson’s triangle offensive traditionally de-emphasises point guards, so it’d have to be tweaked to accommodate Deron Williams. But again, this is really their only hope since they can’t change the players.

