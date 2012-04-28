Check Out The Brooklyn Nets' Sweet New Logo

Lorenzo Arguello

Earlier this week, photos leaked of what appeared to be the Brooklyn Nets’ new logo.

Now it’s official, as we have these photos of Brooklyn Nets merchandise being sold in Manhattan in advance of the big new logo unveiling set for Monday (via Paul Lukas, a.k.a Uni Watch):

Brooklyn Nets new logo

Photo: @UniWatch

Brooklyn Nets new logo

Photo: @UniWatch

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

