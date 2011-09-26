The Nets Will Officially Become The Brooklyn Nets And Jay-Z Will Open Their New Arena

Photo: Zimbio.com

Jay-Z, who is a part-owner of the NBA’s Nets, will open the new Barclays centre with eight grand opening concerts, three weeks before the basketball team moves into its new home.The rap supermogul will announce the shows today, when the team is also expected to announce that they will be keeping their nickname and officially become the Brooklyn Nets.



The Barclays centre is set to open in September 2012 — provided the NBA still exists by then. The league just canceled all it’s preseason games and is nowhere close to solving it’s current lockout.

At least by then, Jay’s wife, Beyoncé, will have given birth to their first child. Perhaps his whole family will join him on stage?

