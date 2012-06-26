The Brooklyn Nets' Attempts To Woo Deron Williams Are Getting Sad And Desperate

The Brooklyn Nets badly need to re-sign Deron Williams this summer.



They traded three top-10 picks in the last three years in order to execute owners Mikhail Prokhorov’s master plan of teaming Williams with Dwight Howard just in time to move into the Barclay’s centre.

But if Williams goes, it’ll go down as one of the most disastrous rebuilding plans in NBA history.

As a result, Brooklyn is pulling out all the stops to entice D-Will. Today, they parked this mini-billboard outside his house to wish him a happy birthday. Deron’s wife Amy tweeted out a picture of it.

We’re one step away from Prokhorov standing outside Williams’ window with a boombox over his head:

Photo: instagr.am

