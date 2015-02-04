Nets score 15 points in 90 seconds, pull off wild comeback over the Clippers

Mary Altaffer/AP Jarrett Jack celebrates after hitting the game-winning jumper.

With 1:35 left to play in the fourth quarter, the Nets were down 87-96 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

But the Nets started a run when Alan Anderson hit a three-pointer on the ensuing possession, cutting the Clippers’ lead to six with just over 90 seconds remaining.

On the other end, Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan scored to make it an eight-point game again.

Then, the Nets went crazy.

Deron Williams trotted down the court and hit a pull-up three-pointer to cut the lead to five.

On the next possession, Blake Griffin missed two free throws, keeping the window open for the Nets.

The Clippers fouled Joe Johnson on the way back down the court. Johnson missed, the Nets tipped the miss back out to him, and he hit another three-pointer.

Two-point game.

Chris Paul missed a jumper on the other end, giving the Nets the ball back with 25 seconds to play.

The Nets called a timeout and got Anderson a corner three-pointer. Anderson hit the shot and got fouled by Blake Griffin in the process. He went to the line and completed the four-point play, putting the Nets up by two.

Chris Paul then hit a tough driving layup to tie the game with 8 seconds to play, ultimately a bad move because it gave the Nets another shot.

The Nets put the ball in point guard Jarrett Jack’s hands, and he took care of the rest:

Paul accurately summed up the game, saying, “We just lost it. I mean, not trying to take any credit away from what they did and the shots they made, but we gave the game away.”

Though the free throws made the action pretty stop-and-go, 15 points in 90 seconds is a crazy offensive pace. To put it into perspective, the Nets scored 32 points in the fourth quarter, giving them an offensive rating (points per 100 possessions) of 130.5 if they had played at that pace through a whole game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.