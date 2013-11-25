Brooklyn Man Suspected Of Attacking Jew In 'Knockout' Game Charged With Hate Crime

Police

have been investigating reports of a frightening new fadin Brooklyn recently — a “game” called knockout in which a group of people find and assault unsuspecting Jews.

The crimes can carry charges more serious than assault. Amrit Marajh, 28, was charged with a hate crime on Sunday for allegedly punching a 24-year-old Orthodox Jewish man Friday morning, ABC News reports.

The victim reportedly told police that he heard his attackers daring each other to punch him and talking about the knockout game, according to ABC.

The “game” is very dangerous and violent and involves attempting to knock a person out with a single punch.

Several attacks have taken place in Brooklyn since September, NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly told CBS News. One surveillance tape shows a 19-year-old Jewish man thrown to the ground after a group of teenagers hit him.

NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attacks. Police are also stepping up patrols in areas where attacks have been reported, according to ABC.

The trend isn’t exclusive to Brooklyn, and cases have been reported in at least six states. Three people have died so far in attacks linked to the “game.”

