Brooklyn Literary Magazine Editor Declares Recession Over

This just in from Keith Gessen, the novelist and founding editor of the Brooklyn literary magazine N+1:



Dear Honored Subscribers:

Greetings from n+1-in-exile headquarters here in Moscow.

Luckily, I’m the only one who was exiled here, and consequently there’s a great deal of news.

First, we’re sending Issue 8 to the printer next week. The theme is “Recessional.” While we were making it, the recession ended. This is the danger of being an extremely slow print publication.

Wait: does Gessen know something Obama doesn’t about tomorrow’s GDP data? Is he talking about the recession, insofar as it pertains to JP Morgan’s 1,626 top-earning employees?

Although the investment community is generally quick to discount the prognostications of literary novelists as what they call “lagging indicators,” one of the last of their kind to spend a considerable amount of time studying the financial services industry did in 1989 famously claim to have prophesied the Bernie Goetz incident, among other major market events, weeks before they occurred.

Perhaps to that end, Gessen goes on to announce that his magazine has launched a Twitter feed, which we will be checking periodically for housing starts forecasts, etc.

