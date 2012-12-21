A New York Law Student Flipped Out And Demanded The University Re-Administer Its Final Because Of Simple Human Error

Photo: Magharebia/Flickr

At least one Brooklyn Law School student is in an uproar after human error gave some of his classmates a slight competitive advantage during finals, Above the Law reports.Students at Brooklyn Law were taking their finals in two separate rooms.



After one hour the exam proctor in each room was supposed to take away students’ multiple choice exams and leave them with only the essay portion.

But the administrator in room 603 forgot to take the multiple choice section, leaving it with students for an extra two hours while they took their written exam, according to Above the Law.

And a student in room 601 freaked out and sent the entire class a rant about the incident.

Check out portions of the letter below, courtesy of a tipster who sent the rant to ATL:

“I have emailed the administration filing a formal complaint to have the multiple choice section of the exam completely disregarded from the computation of our final grades. The discrepancy between 601 and 603 cannot be ignored, and has led to the fact that there is no fair way to calculate grades for the exam while counting the multiple choice section.

There is no way to quantify the advantage that the students in room 603 received, so we must all ask that only the essay portion of the exam be counted. The more people that demand that the exam be given, administered, and graded equally, the more likely it is that the administration will not be able to come up with a bogus method that they claim will neutralize the benefit the students in 603 received.”

