This $US6 Million Brooklyn Apartment Comes With Parking Spot -- And A Tesla

A new two-unit townhouse building in Park Slope, Brooklyn has an abundance of eco-friendly features, from Energy-star appliances and insulated windows to radiant floor heating.

But what really caught our eye about this property was the bonus that comes with the purchase of the four-bedroom, 3,222-square-foot Residence 1.

The triplex unit, which is listed for $US6 million, comes with a private garage and its very own Tesla Model S.

I decided to include a Tesla because the unit has a parking space, a unique amenity in Brooklyn,” Greenstone founder Eitan Baron said to Business Insider. “My original plan was to install an electric car charger to enco

urage the buyer to purchase an electric car. I realised I could take this one step further and promote the use of an electric car by making it part of the unit.”

We’ve seen houses that come with Tesla charging stations, but this is the first listing we’ve seen to go so far as to include the car itself.

The Tesla will only go to the lucky buyer of Residence 1, but both units at 709 Sackett Street are gorgeous — and expensive. The 1,771-square-foot Residence 2 is slightly cheaper, listed for $US2.995 million.

A wide-open courtyard has a staircase that leads to a roof terrace.

The living room in Residence 2 has plenty of space.

And the kitchen is equipped with energy-efficient appliances.

Porcelain tiles in the bathrooms were imported from Italy.

And there are some amazing views of Manhattan to be enjoyed from the residence’s roof terrace.

