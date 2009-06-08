Brooklyn Hipsters Aren't Getting Money From Their Parents Anymore

Well this NYT article is totally obvious. Young hipster bohemian types living in Brooklyn can’t count on mum ‘n’ dad as much to do stuff like pay the rent. Suddenly, they have to get real jobs.



It can be a traumatic experience:

Luis Illades, an owner of the Urban Rustic Market and Cafe on North 12th Street, said he had seen a steady number of applicants, in their late 20s, who had never held paid jobs: They were interns at a modelling agency, for example, or worked at a college radio station. In some cases, applicants have stormed out of the market after hearing the job requirements.

“They say, ‘You want me to work eight hours?’ ” Mr. Illades said. “There is a bubble bursting.”

Our favourite though is the story of Jack Drury. Well, not the story, but the names of his bands:

[He] lived the way many Williamsburg residents do: He followed his passions, working in satellite radio and playing guitar. He earned money as a bicycle messenger and, on occasion, turned to his parents for money.But as the recession deepened last fall, his parents had to cut the staff at their event planning company to 30 workers from 50. Asked for his help, Mr. Drury cast aside his other pursuits and started work as a project manager for his parents. But he still plays the guitar in two bands, Haunted Castle and Rats in the Walls.

Awesome!

All in all, it’s really predictable, and you could’ve guessed that this was all going on. But this line is genuinely insightful:

It can be hard to see the signs of financial troubles in Williamsburg because residents are so loath to show that they had money in the first place. Robert Lanham, author of “The Hipster Handbook,” said in an interview that many newer residents tried to blend in with the area’s gritty history and dressed “half the time like they’re homeless people.”

Read the whole thing >

(Photo via Mecredis)

