The 'Great GoogaMooga' Food Festival Will Return To Brooklyn After A Tough First Year

Last May, foodies from all of New York’s five boroughs and beyond descended on Brooklyn’s Prospect Park to experience the Great GoogaMooga, a new outdoor food and music festival billed as an “Amusement Park of Food and Drink.”



The inaugural event was plagued by long lines and food shortages. But this year, the event is back, and hopefully things go more smoothly the second time around.

The festival will start Friday, May 17 with a kick-off concert headlined by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and the Flaming Lips. Tickets for the concert, which are $54.50 each, go on sale today. Like last year, tickets for the rest of the weekend festival will be free for those who register and are selected through a lottery.

The organisers have said they learned a lot from last year’s feedback, and have made some changes to improve the experience this time around.

Some of the improvements slated for this year include:

Expanding General Admission footprint — hopefully meaning more entry points and shorter lines.

Increasing the number of vendors and retailers so that lines move quicker and there is more food and drink.

Improving the VIP experience, which many complained about last year.

And finally, working with cell phone carriers to try and address the fact that no one could get cell service last year.

Given the way Superfly, the outfit organising the festivities, built up its Bonnaroo festival into a world-class concert event, we are betting this year’s Great GoogaMooga will be great.

