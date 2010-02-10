Sports Illustrated's 2010 Swimsuit Cover Girl: Brooklyn Decker, Andy Roddick's Wife

Andy Roddick’s wife, Brooklyn Decker, is the cover girl for 2010’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, the New York Daily News reports.



The Times Square billboard of the 2010 cover was unveiled last night on The Late Show with David Letterman (watch below).

Compared to her tennis star husband, 22-year-old Decker is relatively unknown.

But expect to see more of her in the future – past swimsuit cover girls include Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, and Bar Rafaeli – all of whom are now household names.

The cover will be a hit for Time Inc.’s Sports Illustrated as well, as last year’s swimsuit edition attracted record-setting traffic for Si.com.

We’d like to see how they’d put her on their mobile application for the Apple iPad.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.