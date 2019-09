Tennis star Andy Roddick has purchased three wedding rings since he and Brooklyn Decker got married in April of 2009.



He keeps losing them. Brooklyn thinks it’s going to get very expensive for him, and that he might as well “just get a ring pop and stick it on there” (via Yahoo! Sports):



