Brooklyn Coffee Shop Slams Jews On Instagram, Calls Them 'Greedy Infiltrators'

A Brooklyn coffee shop is under fire after tweeting a rant against “greedy” Jews on Instagram.

The Bushwick Coffee Shop, according to Brokelyn, posted the following post on its Instagram account on Wednesday:

The caption of the photo says,

Ok, what I REALLY want to talk about is how to consider the Jews (oh yes, let’s talk about it) who want a piece or all of Bushwick. My stubborn Bushwick-original neighbour is a hoarder and a mess- true.. and he’s refused selling his building for lots and lots of money. His building and treatment of it makes the hood look much less attractive and I would like him to either clean up or move along. BUT NOT be bought out by Jews however, who in this case (and many cases separate- SORRY!) function via greed and dominance. A laymen’s terms version of a story would simply be- buying buildings, cutting apartments in half, calling them luxurious, and ricing them at double. Bushwick IS rising and progressing, and bettering, but us contributing or just appreciating this rise and over all positive change do not want to be lumped with greedy infiltrators. Two jewish young men with generally rude behaviour (one more than the other) ordered coffee, and explained how they were looking for this neighbour of mine. I knew what was up and asked where are they visiting from. When asked where I’m from I firmly and confidently said “HERE. This is my neighbourhood, it’s where I come from.” They began to lighten up and almost kiss as a bit. I openly said “looking to buy the building?” They said yes and I explained how this man has been asked to sell for large amounts of money many times- which is true. So I said “Good luck with that. But if you’re going to come here ya gotta be nice”. If you know me you’ll know what my eyes looked like. You know!- when they have the look of death within them. They one guy smiled. And they both knew where I stood. The one who had a slightly more aggressive behaviour let that go fast after our initial meeting n which they experienced my confidence… and then at the end gave me his card and asked if I’d contact him when I see my neighbour. He said.. and I quote “I’ll treat you right” Whatever exactly that meant. But I did say if you come here you have to be good. We’ll see what happens from here.