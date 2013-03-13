Complement Your Sandwich With The Best Pickles We've Ever Had

These are Brooklyn Brine’s Whiskey Sour Pickles



Why We Love Them: A cold pickle slice is the perfect accessory to any sandwich or Bloody Mary. But not any pickle will do, which is where Brooklyn Brine’s Whiskey Sour Pickles come in.

They’re only one of a series of products made by the Brooklyn-based brand, which has been hand-packaging and selling their pickled products — like chipotle carrots, fennel beets, spicy maple bourbon pickles, and whiskey barrel sauerkraut — since June 2009.

But the Brooklyn Brine Whiskey Sour Pickles are our favourite. The organic cucumbers are pickled with apple cider vinegar brine with McKenzie Rye Whiskey, Serrano chilli, Chipotle peppers, and garlic. These won’t last long.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon or Brooklyn Brine Co.

Cost: $12, or $100 for a case of 12 (mix and match).

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.