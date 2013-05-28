Brooklyn Bridge Shut Down While Police Investigate 'Suspicious' Abandoned SUV

New York City police have shut down the Brooklyn Bridge while they investigate an abandoned vehicle, the Associated Press is reporting.



Police started clearing the bridge at about 6 p.m., and it’s closed to traffic in both directions. They called the vehicle “suspicious.”

The vehicle is a blue SUV in the Manhattan-bound lane, according to an NBC News reporter on Twitter.

A bomb squad is investigating the car, CBS reports. Click here for a live feed from CBS.

Here’s a photo:

A clearer view of the SUV and bag abandoned on the #brooklynbridge #nypd @cnnireport @buzzfeednews twitter.com/GerryPadden/st…

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

