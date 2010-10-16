Brooklyn Bridge Closed Due To Suspicious Package, Now Reopened

According to MyFoxNY, the Brooklyn Bridge is closed to pedestrians and cars due to a suspicious package.



We’ll update as warranted.

UPDATE

AP reports that police said a passerby “saw a flashlight with copper wiring and called 911.”

Gothamist reports that there may be two suspicious packages, apparently one in each direction on the bridge – this has not been confirmed by another news source.

UPDATE

NY1 reports Brooklyn Bridge has reopened.

