Brooklyn Bridge Closed Due To Suspicious Package, Now Reopened

According to MyFoxNY, the Brooklyn Bridge is closed to pedestrians and cars due to a suspicious package.
We’ll update as warranted.
UPDATE
AP reports that police said a passerby “saw a flashlight with copper wiring and called 911.”
Gothamist reports that there may be two suspicious packages, apparently one in each direction on the bridge – this has not been confirmed by another news source.
UPDATE
NY1 reports Brooklyn Bridge has reopened.
