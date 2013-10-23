How Brooklyn Brewery Became The Most Recognisable American Craft Beer Brand In The World

This is the twelfth post of the “Inspired to Strive” series, in which business leaders share their stories of success. “Inspired to Strive” is sponsored by CIT. See more posts in the series »

When Brooklyn Brewery was founded in 1987 by two amateur homebrewers — Steve Hindy, an international correspondent, and Tom Potter, who worked in finance — the venture seemed unlikely to succeed. Watch below general manager Eric Ottaway tell us how Brooklyn Brewery made it against all odds. Click for sound.

&lt;div&gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&lt;/div&gt; Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis & Kamelia Angelova. Additional camera by Daniel Goodman

