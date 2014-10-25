Brooklyn Bowling Alley Shuts Down Because Ebola Patient Went There

The Brooklyn bowling alley that New York City’s first Ebola patientvisited has shut down for cleaning,according to a statementon the alley’s Facebook page.

Dr. Craig Spencer, who returned to the US from Guinea 10 days ago, tested positive for Ebola on Thursday. Spencer was working with Doctors Without Borders in Guinea, which is one of the West African countries that has seen a major outbreak of Ebola. He’s now in isolation at Bellevue Hospital.

After he returned to New York, Spencer spent most of his time in his apartment, but he rode the subway and visited The Gutter, a bowling alley in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. He reportedly wasn’t symptomatic at the time, but The Gutter has shuttered temporarily as an extra precaution.

Here’s the statement from the bowling alley:

New Yorkers’ risk of contracting Ebola is very low. Spencer self-quarantined at his apartment soon after he became symptomatic, and the virus is only spread through contact with bodily fluids of a symptomatic person.

