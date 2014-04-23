Brooklyn Borough President Has A Basketball Proposition For Rob Ford

AP/Business Insider Eric Adams (left) and Rob Ford (right)

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams sent a letter to embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Tuesday outlining his “proposal for a friendly wager over the outcome of the playoff series between your Toronto Raptors and our Brooklyn Nets.” Business Insider obtained a copy of the letter in which Adams proposes the losing politician should send the winner music from their city.

“As two civic leaders with great pride in our home teams, and in the spirit of promoting good relations between our cities and their basketball fans, I wanted to personally relay to you my proposal for a friendly wager over the outcome of the playoff series between your Toronto Raptors and our Brooklyn Nets,” Adams wrote. “I am pleased to learn that you are interested in this opportunity, so I would like to offer you the terms of the winner receiving a CD of our favourite local artist.”

Adams first brought up the idea of a playoff bet in a statement Saturday night responding to Raptors General Manager Masai Ujuri shouting a profanity about Brooklyn at a rally Saturday. In his initial statement, Adams offered to send Ford a CD by Jay Z and Beyonce or some local Brooklyn beer.

“Rather than mess with verbal barbs, I say it’s ‘put up or shut up time’, Toronto! I’m willing to send up North some of Brooklyn’s best if the Raptors can prevail, perhaps a six-pack from Brooklyn Brewery or a CD from the First Family of hip-hop,” Adams said. “The ball is in Mayor Ford’s court to meet the challenge.”

Ford, who is in the midst of an ongoing scandal over his admitted drug and alcohol use, responded by telling reporters Monday he would be happy to make a bet with Adams that didn’t include beer.

“I don’t want it involving alcohol because it know it will get spun,” Ford said.

Ford is an avid music fan with a penchant for classic rock.

A spokesman for Adams said they did not immediately receive a response from Ford to their wager offer Monday morning. Ford did not respond to a request from Business Insider Sunday asking if he would take Adams up on the proposition. The office of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also did not respond to a request Sunday about whether he would attempt to make a bet with Ford.

The Nets are currently leading the best of seven series against the Raptors 1-0.

Read Adams’ letter to Ford below.

