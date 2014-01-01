Thieves Grab Nearly $US75,000 Of Merchandise From N.Y. Best Buy After Cutting Huge Hole In The Wall

An unknown number of thieves made off with $US74,000 worth of merchandise from a Best Buy store in Brooklyn, N.Y. after cutting a massive hole through a cinderblock wall to gain entry, The New York Daily News reports.

NBC New York has more:

A manager arrived at the store in Bensonhurst before 6 a.m. Tuesday to see a gaping hole in the rear wall, according to police. A precision hole had been cut through the cinderblock wall, and thieves apparently entered through the opening to take electronics like iPads and iPods, leaving the shelves sparse.

“They gained access to the property through either a neighbouring property or from the water,” a police source told the Daily News. “It’s still not clear.”

The Best Buy, located off the Bay Parkway, is close to the waters of Gravesend Bay and has a small inlet leading up to the back of the store.

Police are investigating a theory that thieves parked a boat in the inlet, loaded their stolen goods, then escaped in any number of directions, according to NBC New York. It was not yet clear whether surveillance video captured images of the thieves.

New York Daily News has photos from the scene.

