Brooklyn-based Pontiflex Lands $2.5M Series A

Pontiflex, a Brooklyn-based startup that runs a marketplace for the buying and selling of sales leads, got a $2.5 million Series A round today from Greenhill SAVP and New Atlantic Ventures. The two investors each contributed $1.25 million and added Brian Hirsch (Greenhill) and Scott Johnson (NAV) to Pontiflex’s board.



The 12-employee company, founded in February, connects publishers with advertisers, who pay every time a reader signs up for a promotion or registers for something. Their network includes 17 million “leads” across 12 industry categories. Pontiflex says they’ll use the money to expand sales and marketing efforts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.