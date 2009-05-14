Brooklyn Artist Can't Get A Good Job, Threatens To Leave Country

Submitted for your cruel mocking: Brooklyn artiste Anna So Young Han.



We came across Ms. So Young Han this morning on our way to the subway this morning, when we noticed some posters up on walls and telephone poles, complaining about not being able to find gainful employment in America, even though she’s an artist and she has a bachelor’s degree (probably in art).

Ahh.

Now this might be a total joke — perhaps Han’s way of making fun of the entitled Brooklyn bohemians with whom she must mingle every day. We hope so, anyway.

The problem is, we just can’t be sure.

If you need someone with a BFA in painting from Pratt, you should definitely give her a ring — especially if you need someone with skills in self-promotion. Here’s her CV.

Her full bill of complaints is below.

