The Most Badass High School In Brooklyn Has Its Very Own Trading Floor

There’s a trading floor in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighbourhood of Brooklyn, and although no real trades go through the room, it’s just as high-tech and impressive.



The “floor” in question is actually a classroom in the Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance high school, equipped with a real-time stock ticker, touchscreen LCD monitors to track stocks and computer modules to help students acclimate to the business and finance-focused curriculum of the school.

“Our real mission and vision is to provide students with a global perspective,” said the schools’ principal Kavita Gupta. And “the trading room floor is a resource to provide foundational skills in finance.”

The academy’s special focus on business requires that students take classes like Introduction to Finance, Entrepreneurship and Accounting, and participate in an internship program. Events like a career day with Deloitte and a speakers’ series with guests from the business profession are also the norm at the academy. The school is currently in its third year and plans on graduating its first cohort of seniors next year.

The floor was completed in early May, so the gadgets and computers in the room aren’t part of concrete lesson plans, but teachers will be working on new classes that can utilise the technology in the classroom over the summer so students can get the full experience, Gupta said.

