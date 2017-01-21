These sheets are one of the best purchases I've ever made -- here's why

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

As part of an ongoing series, Insider Picks features products or stores poised for big things. The subject of this spotlight is a direct-to-consumer bedding startup called Brooklinen.

I’ve waxed poetic on why everyone should own a high-quality set of bed sheets before; they look great, they feel even better, and they can genuinely offer you a better night’s sleep for the third of your life you spend doing just that. The only real argument to be made against them is their price.

Luxury bedding doesn’t come cheap. Even in the direct-to-consumer space — which is leaps and bounds more affordable than traditional retailers like Frette, which marks up its sheets by as much as 220% — finding genuine “deals” and “good values” is next to impossible. You still end up spending somewhere around $400 on a new set of sheets from startups like Parachute and Cultiver. The missions of these companies are steps in the right direction, and their products are excellent, however, their price points are still pretty high for most shoppers.

Brooklinen is different.

Launched on Kickstarter in April 2014 by husband-and-wife team Vicki and Rich Fulop, Brooklinen is quickly gaining a reputation for its high-quality products and reasonable price points. “

The outcome of the [Kickstarter] campaign was extremely successful,” Vicki Fulop told Business Insider. “We set our goal at $66,163.83 (US$50,000), and we wound up selling $31,3616.54 (US$237,000) in sheets. It was surreal; we couldn’t believe it.” In 2015, the company brought in $3.31 (US$2.5 million), and 2016 is already pacing to quadruple that number. Inside a span of 18 months, 20% of their customers (myself included) have also reordered from them. That’s the kind of meteoric success you just can’t argue with.

The reasons for Brooklinen’s quick rise in the bedding industry are simple — customers love their sheets — how they feel and how they look — and they love the value they’re getting from them even more. As someone who’s been sleeping on their sheets for over a year now, I’m comfortable saying they are hands down the best sheets I’ve ever put on my bed. Perhaps more importantly, they didn’t cost me a small fortune to do so either.

Brooklinen These are some of the colours and patterns Brooklinen offers.

I like Brooklinen’s Luxe

Hardcore Sheet Bundle. For queen beds like mine, the bundle retails for $301.71 (US$228) and comes with a duvet cover, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases — i.e. everything you need. They also sell a Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle that retails for $236.87 (US$179) and includes the same items, if you’re looking to save a little extra.

Price aside, though, it’s the look that really sold me on them. Vicki Fulop says it best: “The sheets are simple, classic, clean, and timeless.” I don’t know about everybody else, but that’s exactly what I want in my sheets. Brooklinen’s plain whites, grays, and navys look mature and understated.

I’m also happy to report that after over a year of use, my Smoke Stripe and Windowpane sheet bundles (these are both primarily white) have yet to yellow in the wash; they’re still as crisp white as they were the day they were shipped to my door. They have only gotten more comfortable over time, too.

Further, Brooklinen’s practices sit right with me. “We do not have a store-front, we don’t pay slotting fees, licensing fees, or distribution fees, and we are trying to put as large a percentage of the cost into the materials and construction of our sheets as possible,” Vicki Fulop told me. “We have also chosen to work with partners who are located in developed countries that have free trade agreements with the US. This enables us to avoid paying tariffs on the sheets we import, while also ensuring that our partners manufacture responsibly and treat their workers fairly.” I’m of the mindset that it’s small businesses with values (and products) like Brooklinen that we, as customers, should be supporting. But that’s just me.

Brooklinen They really are this comfortable.

If your bed sheets could stand to be upgraded (and they probably can), head over to Brooklinen and have a look. Your living space should complement the thoroughly grown-up achievements of your daily life, and this brand is a good value every way you look at it.

Brooklinen’s bedding is available for twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king-sized mattresses. My recommendation is to go for one of the company’s all-inclusive sheet bundles, but you’re also free to buy just a duvet cover or couple of pillowcases.

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle (Queen), $237.20 (US$179.25)

Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Bundle Set (Queen), $301.71 (US$228)

This article was originally published on 5/5/2016.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

This article originally appeared at Insider Picks. Copyright 2017. Follow Insider Picks on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.