The 11 US Cities That Are Having The Worst Recoveries

While the recovery is picking up pace around the country, some cities are stuck in hard times, according to Brookings Metropolitan Program’s latest report.The MetroMonitor looks at employment, unemployment, production, and home prices. We identified the weakest economic recoveries from trough to the third quarter of 2012.
Notably this list includes many cities that didn’t crash as hard during the recession but have continued to underperform.
Cities in the northeast United States took nine out of 11 of the spots on this list.
- Unemployment rate down -0.1% since 2010Q1
- Employment up 2.6% since 2009Q4
- Gross metro product up 4.6% since 2009Q3
- Home prices up 1.3% since since 2011Q2
- Unemployment rate down -1.6% 2010Q1
- Employment up 0.4% since 2009Q4
- Gross metro product up 3.3% since 2009Q3
- Home prices up 0.4% since 2012Q2
- Unemployment rate down -1.0% since 2010Q1
- Employment up 1.8% since 2010Q1
- Gross metro product up 1.9% since 2011Q4
- Home prices up 0.7% since 2012Q2
- Unemployment rate hit a new high in 2012Q3
- Employment up 1.6% since 2009Q4
- Gross metro product up 5.2% since 2009Q2
- Home prices up 0.9% since 2012Q2
- Unemployment rate hit a new high in 2012Q3
- Employment up 2.0% since 2009Q3
- Gross metro product up 6.2% since 2009Q2
- Home prices hit a new low in 2012Q3
- Unemployment rate hit a new high in 2012Q3
- Employment up 0.9% since 2011Q1
- Gross metro product up 5.4% since 2009Q3
- Home prices up 1.0% since 2012Q2
- Unemployment rate hit a new high in 2012Q3
- Employment up 0.7% in 2011Q1
- Gross metro product up 6.7% since 2009Q3
- Home prices up 0.2% since 2012Q2
- Unemployment rate down -0.8% since 2011Q3
- Employment up 0.9% since 2010Q1
- Gross metro product up 3.4% since 2010Q1
- Home prices stayed unchanged since 2012Q2
- Unemployment rate down -0.3% since 2010Q1
- Employment up 1.0% since 2010Q1
- Gross metro product up 3.6% since 2009Q3
- Home prices hit a new low in 2012Q3
- Unemployment rate down -0.4%since 2010Q1
- Employment up 1.5% since 2010Q1
- Gross metro product up 1.7% since 2009Q3
- Home prices hit a new low in 2012Q3
