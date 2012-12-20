The 11 US Cities That Are Having The Best Recoveries

Photo: Library Of Congress

A surprising spike in home prices in some of America’s biggest cities has boosted the recovery, according to Brookings’ latest report.The MetroMonitor looks at employment, unemployment, production, and home prices. We identified the strongest economic recoveries from trough to the third quarter of 2012.



“Notably, the strongest performances over the last quarter were in parts of the country hit hardest by the housing crisis, but those are also the places with the furthest left to go,” said Alec Friedhoff, the lead developer of the report.

New Orleans ranked first for the second year since its economic trough occurred in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina, not during the recession.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.