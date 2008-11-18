Brooke Shields: NBC's Lipstick Jungle Not Cancelled

Breaking—at the Cookie magazine party over the weekend. Where all important news breaks. Brooke Shields told reporters that contrary to what you might have heard, the NBC show Lipstick Jungle, based on the book written by Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell, has not been cancelled. They’re all still taping and the sets havent been broken down.



Nothing’s been determined yet—decision supposedly coming today—but fans have their own cheeseball (but passionate!) way of lobbying the network.

Us Magazine: Shields said fans have already sent in tubes of lipstick to Jeff Zucker, president & CEO of NBC Universal, to show their support. “It’s been insane,” she went on. “I think that the public outcry has been crazy, and it’s kind of wonderful.

