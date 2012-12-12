Brooke Mueller Is Back In Rehab For The 19th Time After OD'ing On Adderall—Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Getty
- Charlie Sheen’s third wife Brooke Mueller is back in rehab for the 19th time! Apparently, this time around the mother of Sheen’s twin boys has addiction issues with adderall. While Mueller’s attorney insists she had no illegal drugs in her system when she OD’d last week, she will remain in rehab for an undetermined period of time.
- What do Snooki and Mitt Romney have in common? They both sat ringside on Saturday night as Manny Pacquiao took on Juan Manuel Marquez at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
- In case you were wondering where to send her gifts, Suri will be spending Christmas with Tom Cruise. The actor recently told reporters at the London premiere of his new movie “Jack Reacher” that “We have got lots of very special things planned [for the holidays]. We are all going to be together. I am looking forward to it.”
- Comcast has officially added the NBC peacock to its corporate logo.
- A FOURTH accuser has come forwward alleging Kevin Clash, the longtime voice of Elmo on “Sesame Street,” of underage sex.
- Depeche Mode has signed a worldwide deal with Columbia Records and will release a new album in March 2013.
- After his recent split from wife Danielle Spencer, Russell Crowe has been spotted getting cozy in the wee hours with Billy Joel’s much younger ex-wife, food personality Katie Lee.
