Hulk Hogan's daughter wrote a poem on Facebook defending her dad

Wrestler and reality TV star Hulk Hogan came under fire last week when a transcript of him saying racially insensitive things about his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was made public.

The comments got him fired from WWE and Hogan apologised for his statements.

“Eight years ago I used offensive language during a conversation,” he said in a statement to People magazine. “It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologise for having done it.”

Brooke (Hogan) Bollea came to her father’s defence on Facebook in a poetic status update. The poem titled, “If you knew my father” is about what she says her dad really believes.

“If you knew my father, you know how hard he fought…and the way it brought a smile to people light, medium and dark,” Hogan writes.

Here’s the poem.

