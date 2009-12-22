Brooke Astor's Son Sentenced To One To Three Years In Prison

Brooke Astor’s elderly son was ordered to head to prison on January 19, where he will stay for one to three years.



CNN: Anthony Marshall, 85, had been found guilty of 14 of the 15 counts against him. Marshall was convicted of the most serious charges — first-degree grand larceny and scheming to defraud. He faced a minimum of one to three years, or as much as eight to 25 years in state prison…

One of the most serious convictions involved Marshall giving himself a $1 million-a-year raise for handling his mother’s affairs, said Assistant District Attorney Joel Seidemann. Marshall’s former lawyer, Francis Morrissey, was also convicted of five counts against him relating to the case, including forgery and scheming to defraud Astor.

Read CNN’s full report, which discusses those celebrities that spoke both for and against Marshall, here.

After he was convicted in October, we wondered whether a judge would take Marshall’s age into account and hand down a light sentence. He was given the lightest sentence possible.

