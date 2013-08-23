Brooke Astor's Son Wins Parole After Serving 60 Days In Prison For Stealing Millions From His Ageing Mum

Associated Press/Mary Altaffer Anthony Marshall, center, speaks to his attorney in criminal court, Friday, June 21, 2013 in New York.

Anthony Marshall will be a free man after serving just 60 days of his one- to three-year sentence for defrauding his ageing mother Brooke Astor of millions of dollars,

The New York Times reports.

The 89-year-old Marshall was granted medical parole after his lawyers argued that he couldn’t walk or even stand up by himself and had difficulty swallowing.

Marshall was convicted of defrauding his mother in December 2009, after a dramatic trial that a prosecutor called “Grand theft Astor,” according to The Times. The most serious charge he was convicted of was giving himself a $US1 million raise for managing his mother’s estate.

Brooke Astor died at the 105 back in 2007.

Marshall’s release comes after Attorney General Eric Holder called for “compassionate release” of elderly and sick convicts.

In an op-ed last week, Human Rights Watch adviser Jamie Fellner pointed out that Marshall was just one of 26,100 prisoners 65 or over incarcerated in the United States.

“Owing largely to decades of tough-on-crime policies — mandatory minimum sentences, ‘three strikes’ laws and the elimination of federal parole — these numbers are likely to increase as more and more prisoners remain incarcerated into their 70s and 80s, many until they die,” Fellner wrote.

