Brooke Astor's Butler Reveals How The Late Socialite Lost A Chunk Of Her Finger

Photo: Getty Images

The New York Post’s Page Six Magazine has a great feature on the butlers and nannies who work for New York City millionaires.There are several horrifying anecdotes about financier and celebrity employers who-shall-remain-nameless. But we loved this one, told by Paul Pearson, who served as house manager and butler to late socialite and philanthropist Brooke Astor.



Page Six’s Jane Ridley writes:

Pearson says he’ll never forget the night he drove, “hell for leather,” through the Maine countryside with an octogenarian Lady Astor in the back seat of her vintage Mercedes. One of her hands was bleeding, and wrapped in a towel.

“I had the top of her finger in a Ziploc bag,” he recalls. “We were dashing to the hospital because her two dogs had been scrapping, and when she intervened and grabbed one of their tails, it bit her finger right off!”

Unfortunately, the missing section of Astor’s index finger could not be reattached. “They could probably have done it if we’d been in New York City,” laments Pearson. “But this was rural Maine.”

