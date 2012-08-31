Socialite Brooke Astor's Treasures Are About To Be Auctioned For Charity

Now that the dramatic dispute over socialite and philanthropist Brooke Astor‘s $100 million will has drawn to a close, it’s time for her possessions to be auctioned off to the highest bidder.



Items from the late Mrs. Astor’s two residences—her Park Avenue duplex apartment and her country estate Holly Hill—will be sold from September 24-25 at Sotheby’s. The auction proceeds will benefit some of her most beloved charities,

The pre-sale estimates vary widely, from a measly $80-$120 for a pair of palm tree candlesticks, to $300,000-$500,000 for an oil painting by John Frederick Lewis.

The catalogue offers a glimpse into a few of the deceased socialite’s passions, among them a life-long interest in China and 19th century paintings of dogs. It also illustrates the cultivated and elegant aesthetic she was known for, with a touch of the unexpected and whimsical.

We’ve highlighted some of the more significant pieces from Astor’s collection that will appear on the auction block.

