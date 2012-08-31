Socialite Brooke Astor's Treasures Are About To Be Auctioned For Charity

Now that the dramatic dispute over socialite and philanthropist Brooke Astor‘s $100 million will has drawn to a close, it’s time for her possessions to be auctioned off to the highest bidder.
Items from the late Mrs. Astor’s two residences—her Park Avenue duplex apartment and her country estate Holly Hill—will be sold from September 24-25 at Sotheby’s. The auction proceeds will benefit some of her most beloved charities,
The pre-sale estimates vary widely, from a measly $80-$120 for a pair of palm tree candlesticks, to $300,000-$500,000 for an oil painting by John Frederick Lewis.
The catalogue offers a glimpse into a few of the deceased socialite’s passions, among them a life-long interest in China and 19th century paintings of dogs. It also illustrates the cultivated and elegant aesthetic she was known for, with a touch of the unexpected and whimsical.
We’ve highlighted some of the more significant pieces from Astor’s collection that will appear on the auction block.
This oil painting by John Frederick Lewis dates from 1868 and is signed by the artist in the lower left corner. Sotheby's Estimate: $300,000-$500,000.
27 emeralds and roughly 90 carats worth of diamonds make up this gorgeous Bulgari necklace. Sotheby's Estimate: $250,000-$350,000.
A pair of rare and unusual Chinese porcelain vases dating from the Qing Dynasty circa 1740. Astor was well-known for her interest in Chinese culture. Sotheby's Estimate: $80,000-$120,000.
A portrait of the late Brooke Astor, painted by Aaron Shikler in 1983 and signed by the artist. Sotheby's Estimate: $10,000-$20,000.
An imperial Chinese gilt-bronze lion clock stand dating from the Qianlong period (1736-1795). The pedestal is inlaid with turquoise, coral, lapis, and other hard stones. Sotheby's Estimate: $180,000-$220,000.
Two round 5 carat diamonds are the centrepiece of this Van Cleef & Arpels platinum and diamond ring from 1963. Sotheby's Estimate: $200,000-$250,000.
This painting by French Fauvist Raoul Dufy from 1935 was signed by the artist. Sotheby's Estimate: $300,000-$500,000.
This portrait of a dog was completed by a painter from the Dutch School circa 1700. It is one of many dog paintings and sculptures Brooke Astor owned in her lifetime. Sotheby's Estimate: $15,000-$20,000.
