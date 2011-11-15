HOUSE OF THE DAY: Socialite Brooke Astor's Massive Westchester Estate Just Sold For A Bargain $7.5 Million

Julie Zeveloff
The Westchester estate of philanthropist Brooke Astor, who died in 2007, is finally in contract after sitting on the market for years, according to the Daily News (via Zillow).

A family with two children reportedly paid just under $7.5 million for the 65-acre spread, Holly Hill, which was first listed in November 2008 for $12.9 million.

Astor’s son Anthony Marshall had chopped the price four times since then, most recently in August to $7.5 million.

The estate, in Briarcliff Manor, includes a 10-bedroom stone manor that was built in 1927, as well as several cottages and two pools.

A Swiss banker bought Astor’s Park Avenue co-op in February for $19 million, a steep discount from the $46 million for which it was originally listed.

Holly Hills sits on 65 acres in Westchester

Astor died in the home in 2007, at the age of 105

The stone manor house was built in 1927

It has just under 11,000 square feet of space

The exterior of the home

Stunning views

The library

The main house has 10 bedrooms

A canopied bed

The garden room

An indoor swimming pool

Extensive gardens

The property is covered in daffodil fields

One of the smaller cottages on the estate

Another cottage

Can't get enough? Take the video tour:

Holly Hill Briarcliff Manor, NY produced by Houlihan Lawrence on WellcomeMat

