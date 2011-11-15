HOUSE OF THE DAY: Socialite Brooke Astor's Massive Westchester Estate Just Sold For A Bargain $7.5 Million

The Westchester estate of philanthropist Brooke Astor, who died in 2007, is finally in contract after sitting on the market for years, according to the Daily News (via Zillow).



A family with two children reportedly paid just under $7.5 million for the 65-acre spread, Holly Hill, which was first listed in November 2008 for $12.9 million.

Astor’s son Anthony Marshall had chopped the price four times since then, most recently in August to $7.5 million.

The estate, in Briarcliff Manor, includes a 10-bedroom stone manor that was built in 1927, as well as several cottages and two pools.

A Swiss banker bought Astor’s Park Avenue co-op in February for $19 million, a steep discount from the $46 million for which it was originally listed.

