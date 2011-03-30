The Escaped Bronx Zoo Cobra Is The Best Thing On Twitter This Week

Over the weekend the Bronx Zoo announced it had lost one of its Egyptian cobras.



On Monday @BronxZoosCobra naturally popped up on Twitter. And unlike many a fake Twitter account, this one proved worth it.

Very worth it.

The fake snake has racked up 70,000 followers in 48 hours and is apparently hoping for some Bieber love. Presumably a television deal will soon follow.

